Site C Project sees employment increase during month of October

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of October 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 4,790 in September to 4,823 in October.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,637 which is 75 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,637 workers, 864 or 21 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is slightly down from September’s numbers of 869.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project had an increase from 185 in September to 209 in October.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project also saw an increase from 401 in September to 428 in October.

Women working on the Project saw a slight decrease from 517 in September to 510 in October.