NewsSite C

Site C Project sees employment increase during month of October

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C Project sees employment increase during month of October

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Formula Contractors Ltd. awarded amongst Highway Contractors in B.C. by the Provincial Government

VICTORIA, B.C. - Several contractors behind some of British Columbia's most important transportation and infrastructure projects in...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Fire Departments report to a three-vehicle fire.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department report about a three-vehicle fire.
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of October 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 4,790 in September to 4,823 in October.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,637 which is 75 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Out of those 3,637 workers, 864 or 21 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is slightly down from September’s numbers of 869.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project had an increase from 185 in September to 209 in October.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project also saw an increase from 401 in September to 428 in October.

Women working on the Project saw a slight decrease from 517 in September to 510 in October.

Previous articleFormula Contractors Ltd. awarded amongst Highway Contractors in B.C. by the Provincial Government

More Articles Like This

Formula Contractors Ltd. awarded amongst Highway Contractors in B.C. by the Provincial Government

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Several contractors behind some of British Columbia's most important transportation and infrastructure projects in 2019 were recognized at the...
Read more

Fort St. John Fire Departments report to a three-vehicle fire.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department report about a three-vehicle fire. On the...
Read more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded its investigation in FSJ incident

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded its investigation into a police-involved incident in Fort St John.
Read more

BC Coroners Service seeks public assistance to identify male

News Tracy Teves - 0
MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. - The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP ask for the public's assistance to identify a male who was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv