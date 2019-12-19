Small scale LNG plant to open late 2020 near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Plans are in the works for a small scale Liquefied Natural Gas plant to operate near Fort Nelson.

Stuart Crawford, Project Manager of Cryopeak, gave a presentation to Regional Council regarding plans to operate a small scale LNG plant near Fort Nelson.

According to Crawford, the project is planned in two phases with phase one having a production capacity of approximately 25,000 gallons per day and phase two with a production capacity of approximately 65,000 gallons per day.

K2LNG is a Canadian subsidiary of Cryopeak, focused on providing competitively-priced natural gas to remote communities and mines in northern Canada, from a transportation hub located in Fort Nelson.

The company expects the plant to be in operation by the end of 2020, contributing a modest number of jobs and development to the local economy.