Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson.

According to Environment Canada, 10 cm of snow will fall over northern sections of the Fort Nelson region, particularly near the Northwest Territories border on Tuesday as a low-pressure system crosses the area.

Snow will begin Tuesday morning and intensify in the afternoon. The heavy snow will ease Tuesday evening as the low moves into Alberta.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Further details on the warning can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.

