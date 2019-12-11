Snowfall Warning issued for South B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South B.C. Peace.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system over the B.C. coast will move inland tonight. Snow associated with this system will begin over the Peace region early Thursday morning and continue through the evening.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm is in the forecast with the heaviest amounts expected near Tumbler Ridge.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.