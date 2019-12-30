Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

Anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected late Monday. The snow will begin near noon on Monday and will be mixed with rain overnight into Tuesday.

Snow is in the forecast for the #PinePass, beginning around noon on Monday. Expect 10 to 15 cm of snow and be prepared for winter driving conditions. Check https://t.co/ZSKKII1142 for updated road conditions. Drive safe! #PeaceRegion #BCHwy97 pic.twitter.com/FosdOZRPOo — MoT Peace (@TranBC_Peace) December 30, 2019

Before you head out on Highway 97 through the Pine Pass, check out www.drivebc.ca for current highway conditions.

Issued at 2019-12-30 00:00 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)



Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.



A storm will track across the northern interior of British Columbia late Monday bringing heavy snow to Pine Pass and Williston.



Snow will begin near noon Monday. Snow will taper off and become mixed with rain overnight Monday night.



We expect a total of 10 to 15 cm of snow between noon Monday and early Tuesday morning.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.