Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

South Dakota governor plans revision of riot-boosting laws

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

South Dakota governor plans revision of riot-boosting laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is planning to have another try at so-called riot-boosting laws...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Jake Watson wraps up 2019 National Finals Rodeo with great performances

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was competing in the saddle...
Read more
Canadian Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is planning to have another try at so-called riot-boosting laws next year, despite previously drawing criticism for supporting such laws ahead of protests related to the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Republican governor has written to lawmakers with proposed changes to laws passed earlier this year that were later blocked by a federal judge. The state eventually settled a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union by agreeing not to enforce parts of the laws.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem’s changes would replace the definition of “incitement to riot” with one that meets the constitutional restrictions on free speech. They would also update the civil penalties to follow the proposed bill’s “incitement to riot” language.

- Advertisement -

Noem drew criticism from Native American tribes in the state for pushing the laws last year ahead of expected protests on Keystone XL pipeline construction.

Noem says the legislation would make it possible to prosecute violent protests while still honouring freedom of speech.

The Associated Press

Previous articleSnowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

More Articles Like This

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson. According to Environment Canada, 10...
Read more

Province reminding drivers to apply safety and caution this holiday season

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Transportation is reminding British Columbians to keep safety in mind and use caution when travelling...
Read more

Province seeking public feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is proposing to make changes to the Province's hunting regulations for 2020 to 2022....
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following a traffic stop in Clairmont....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv