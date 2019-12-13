NewsRegional

South Peace Art Society to receive funding to upgrade accessibility at Dawson Creek Art Gallery

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has issued capital funding from the Community Gaming Grants program to various organizations throughout British Columbia.

According to the Government, in 2019-2020, the Province is providing $5 million in capital project grants for organizations to buy and upgrade community facilities, infrastructure and equipment. 

One of the organizations to receive this funding for a capital project is the South Peace Art Society, which will be receiving $50,000 to make accessibility upgrades to the Dawson Creek Art Gallery.

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million Community Gaming Grants program supporting about 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, and parent advisory councils.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

