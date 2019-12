TAYLOR, B.C. – Christmas Craft Night is being held at the Taylor Community Hall.

Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm participate in this free event where you can decorate your own Gift Box and Ornament.

No pre-registration is required to attend and all necessary supplies will be provided.

For more information call the Community Services Hub at 250.789.2828

For a link to the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE