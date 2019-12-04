Taylor Council provided report on Spirit of the Peace Powwow

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, December 2, President of the Spirit of the Peace Powwow Society, Connie Greyeyes, provided Council with a report on the Annual Powwow.

Greyeyes says the Society is a non-profit organization that is run by volunteers from within the Treaty 8 Territory.

According to Greyeyes, the Society meets on a monthly basis to create the timeline of activities in order to organize the Powwow.

Greyeyes says the Powwow has really grown over 15 years as it now brings in participants from across Canada, as far away as Ontario.

The Society was seeking forgiveness of fees for the use of the Arena and Council granted them that forgiveness.

The Annual Spirit of the Peace Powwow is taking place from June 12 to the 14, 2020 at the Taylor Arena.