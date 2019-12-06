News

Taylor Light up Competition

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Council is hosting a Light up Competition.

Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and residents can participate in the competition by having their lights on during the stated date and time.

Have fun by participating in spreading Christmas cheer in the Community this Holiday Season by hanging lights or getting out and enjoying the displays.

The best-decorated houses will receive prizes and a special thank you from Council.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

