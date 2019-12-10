Sports

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

By Scott Brooks

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last...
NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are...
New Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North opens for traffic

MACKENZIE, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the opening of the new Parsnip...
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last night, Monday, December 9, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For this game, the fifth preliminary game of the Tournament, Team USA went to take on the Czech Republic.

The United States was quick to take a lead in the game as they scored two goals on the Czech Republic, making the score 2-0 by the end of the first.

Then by the end of the second frame, the game would be tied at three apiece as they headed into the third.

In period three, the two teams would once again tie up the score at 4-4, forcing the game into overtime.

Ultimately, the US would end up scoring in overtime and winning the game 5-4 over the Czech Republic.

Up next, on Wednesday night, Canada West will once again face Russia. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre.

Also going on Wednesday night will be a preliminary game in Fort St. John which will see Canada East take on Team USA. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

