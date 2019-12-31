Home News The 10 most read stories for 2019 on Energeticcity.ca
News

The 10 most read stories for 2019 on Energeticcity.ca

By Adam Reaburn

Here is a list compiling of the most-read stories on Energeticcity.ca for 2019.  The biggest story of the year focused on two people that were killed near the Liard River Hot Springs.  In 2019 Energeticcity.ca had over 5,000,000 page views from readers all over Northern B.C.

Here are the most-read stories of 2019.

Back

11. Two people found dead near Liard Hot Springs

 

This was the biggest story of 2019 for most news outlets.  After two bodies were found south of Liard River Hotsprings.  A nationwide manhunt then got underway for the two suspects. A third person was found dead on Friday, July 19, 2019, south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37. While investigating the fire, the RCMP were notified that a body has been found at a nearby Highway pull out. Read more…

 

Back
Previous articleOlivia listed as most popular baby name for 2019 in BC
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Olivia listed as most popular baby name for 2019 in BC

Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Health has released a list of the most popular baby names for 2019.
Read more
News

BC Oil and Gas Commission reminds industry of new regulations and guidelines

Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is reminding industry and other stakeholders of new methane regulations...
Read more
News

Premier’s statement on New Year’s Day

Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement about New Year's Day 2020: "Tomorrow, we will...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv