The 2020 RBC Taylor Prize jury announces local Author Helen Knott’s memoir, In My Own Moccasins an essential title that should be on every Canadian’s reading list this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Author Helen Knott’s memoir, In My Own Moccasins is part of the RBC Taylor Prize 2020 longlist for the 20th anniversary, and final, edition of Canada’s most prestigious non-fiction prize.

Jurors, Margaret Atwood, Coral Ann Howells and Peter Theroux commented: “Both new and veteran jury members among us were dazzled by the over 150 sterling RBC Taylor Prize submissions this year. Distilling these diverse riches, embracing the social, personal, political, and historical into a mere list of ten, was a profound but rewarding challenge — our list could have been much longer, and indeed it is slightly longer than we were asked for! Readers globally can be thankful for a year of such exceptional Canadian contributions.”

The longlist books for the 2019 RBC Taylor Prize are:

Rush to Danger: Medics in the Line of Fire by Ted Barris, published by Harper Collins Canada Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson by Mark Bourrie, published by Biblioasis The Grandmaster: Magnus Carlsen and the Match That Made Chess Great Again by Brin-Jonathan Butler, published by Simon & Schuster Had it Coming: What’s Fair in the Age of #MeToo by Robyn Doolittle, published by Allen Lane We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib, published by Viking Canada In My Own Moccasins: A Memoir of Resilience by Helen Knott, published by University of Regina Press Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls by Jessica McDiarmid, published by Doubleday Canada The Regency Years: During Which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love and Britain Becomes Modern by Robert Morrison, published by W.W. Norton Overrun: Dispatches from the Asian Carp Crisis by Andrew Reeves, published by ECW Press The Mongolian Chronicles: A Story of Eagles, Demons and Empires by Allen Smutylo, published by Goose Lane Editions The Reality Bubble: Blind Spots, Hidden Truths, and the Dangerous Illusions that Shape Our World by Ziya Tong, published by Allen Lane The Mosquito: A Human History of our Deadliest Predator by Timothy C. Winegard, published by Allen Lane

The RBC Taylor Prize Shortlist will be announced Wednesday, January 8, 2020, and the winner revealed at a special 20th Anniversary gala luncheon on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Established in 1998 by the trustees of the Charles Taylor Foundation and first awarded in 2000, the RBC Taylor Prize commemorates Charles Taylor’s pursuit of excellence in the field of literary non-fiction.

Awarded to the author whose book best combines a superb command of the English language, an elegance of style, and a subtlety of thought and perception, the Prize consists of $30,000 for the winner and $5,000 for each of the remaining finalists.

All authors are presented with a custom leather-bound version of their shortlisted book at the awards ceremony.