The community comes together for Adaura Cayford

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fundraising events being held to raise funds on behalf of Adaura Cayford have been successful thanks in part to the community stepping forward.

This past weekend, Adaura’s Dinner and Dance took place at the Charlie Lake Hall. The event had a cash bar, door prizes and silent auction.

Brandi Kennedy shared they are overwhelmed with the generosity of the community, saying we had a goal of ten thousand and raised closer to fifteen thousand.

Kennedy continues by saying that people who couldn’t get a ticket sent donations and the 50/50 winnings were donated back to the family.

The best thing ever was seeing the smile on Adaura’s little face and seeing her dancing with her sisters and friends, shared Kennedy.

On Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 the North Peace Highland Dance Society held a Benefit at the Ma Murray Community School raising $4,626.20

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour known as DIPG.

A GoFundMe account had been set up to help the family financially during this difficult time.