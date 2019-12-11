News

The Community Development Institute makes a presentation to City Council

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Development Institute (CDI) made a presentation to Council on the Social and Economic Development Framework.

Making the presentation was Marleen Morris a Co-Director of the CDI. Morris started her presentation with a refresher to date of the research and the community engagement the CDI has done to gather information from the community and what has been learned.

Next Morris, addressed the Social and Economic Development Framework and its purpose, to provide guidance, focus, and the tools to build a strong foundation that will support the future social and economic development of Fort St. John.

The Social and Economic parts of the Framework are interwoven and work together in order to work.

Fifteen aspects where you see the two facets working together in Fort St. John include;

  • Housing
  • Workforce
  • Inclusion and Belonging
  • Personal and Family Services
  • Vulnerable people and families
  • Arts and Culture
  • Sports and Recreation
  • Infrastructure
  • Oils and Gas
  • Forestry
  • Agriculture
  • Retail and Services
  • Tourism
  • Transportation
  • Public and Government Services

The framework is like a roadmap, to help things keep going, having indicators to where you may have gone wrong and to help navigate detours.

Morris says, Social and Economic Development takes place on three levels, individual, group and community.

For the Development to be realized, capacity must be built, develope connections and build resilience, as well as fostering flexibility and adaptability.

Once the final report is prepared it will be presented to the public and Council the report will include more information and provide questions that will help determine which initiatives are a good fit for the city.

To watch the presentation you can; CLICK HERE

