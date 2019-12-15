The Energetic Edge Cheer Association puts on their ‘Christmas Cheer Market’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sport of Cheerleading officially came to Fort St John in May of 2015.

This is when the Energetic Edge Cheer Association was founded. The group’s goal setting out was to bring Cheer to our community in an affordable and inclusive way.

On Saturday, December 14th, 2019, the Association hosted the “Christmas Cheer Market” at Doctor Kearney Middle School.

This event was a fundraiser, going towards helping the non-profit club expand. As the money raised at this event was set to go towards equipment and coach training.

There were so many local vendors to browse at this market, as well as door prizes to be won through the purchase of tickets.

The door prize tickets were also available by donating a non-perishable food item.

The food drive was then going to support the Women’s Resource Centre here in town.

Admission for this event was only $3, and kids 10 and under entered for free.

This was an impressive event, that went to support Fort St. John’s very own non-profit cheer club.