News

The Energetic Edge Cheer Association puts on their ‘Christmas Cheer Market’

By Tiffany Phelan

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

GRIMSHAW, A.B. - Alberta Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit have...
Read more
NewsTiffany Phelan - 0

The Energetic Edge Cheer Association puts on their ‘Christmas Cheer Market’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The sport of Cheerleading officially came to Fort St John in May...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

UPDATE – Highway 97 closed at Beatton Airport Road

UPDATED as of 7:50 a.m. - The highway is now open https://twitter.com/drivebc_ne/status/1206225259994603520
Read more
Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany heads out each weekend in the Backcountry Community Cruiser visiting events in the North Peace. Let her know about your event.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sport of Cheerleading officially came to Fort St John in May of 2015.

This is when the Energetic Edge Cheer Association was founded. The group’s goal setting out was to bring Cheer to our community in an affordable and inclusive way.

On Saturday, December 14th, 2019, the Association hosted the “Christmas Cheer Market” at Doctor Kearney Middle School.

- Advertisement -

This event was a fundraiser, going towards helping the non-profit club expand. As the money raised at this event was set to go towards equipment and coach training.

There were so many local vendors to browse at this market, as well as door prizes to be won through the purchase of tickets.

The door prize tickets were also available by donating a non-perishable food item.

The food drive was then going to support the Women’s Resource Centre here in town.

Admission for this event was only $3, and kids 10 and under entered for free.

This was an impressive event, that went to support Fort St. John’s very own non-profit cheer club.

Previous articleUPDATE – Highway 97 closed at Beatton Airport Road
Next articleTwo suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

More Articles Like This

Two suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRIMSHAW, A.B. - Alberta Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit have arrested two suspects in connection...
Read more

UPDATE – Highway 97 closed at Beatton Airport Road

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATED as of 7:50 a.m. - The highway is now open https://twitter.com/drivebc_ne/status/1206225259994603520 FORT ST. JOHN, B.C....
Read more

Investigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP Investigators are seeking victims of an alleged sexual offender. According to RCMP,...
Read more

Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit lays weapons charges

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit has charged a man with numerous offences following a traffic stop.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv