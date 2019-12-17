The Gallagher’s Annual Light Display gets bigger and better

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the past 16 years, Gallagher’s light display continues as the display grows in size every year and can be seen from the West Bypass,

Many residents of the North Peace look forward to Gallager’s light display that’s name changes every year to accommodate one of Gallager’s seven children’s names, this year being ‘Mary Jane Lane’. A festive landmark for families to visit and create traditions by visiting the display.

This is the second year the Gallaghers have offered a spot on the property to house a Red Kettle for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and are happy to do this by providing help to the community.

Typically the lights of the display are turned off at midnight, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day they are left on all night. Last year the family saw approx 1000 vehicles pass through the property on Christmas Eve.

There is still time to view the display as the lights will be turned off for the season on January 15th, 2020.

To see the lights travel north on 100 Street past fish creek and taking a left onto the west bypass road, take a left onto the 244 Road for approx half a km and the property is on the left.

You can also approach the property if you continue on the bypass and take a right onto the property.

You get a different view of the display when approaching from either direction.

