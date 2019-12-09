News

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded its investigation in FSJ incident

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded its investigation into a police-involved incident in Fort St John.

RCMP reported that on November 28, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers observed a vehicle under suspicious circumstances and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The officers promptly discontinued any attempt to stop the vehicle. Sometime later, while engaged in other matters, the vehicle was found upside down off the side of the road. The male driver sustained serious facial injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The evidence obtained from radio transmissions and other data demonstrates the officers involved had moved on to other calls and were not in pursuit. When the officer located the male’s vehicle it was coincidental. There is no evidence to indicate the actions of the police were responsible for the injuries suffered by the male.

As a result, the investigation has been concluded.

