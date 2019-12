FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John shared on its FB Page the outdoor rink at Kin Park is officially ready to use.

Staff also thanked residents of the city for patiently waiting.

The post goes on to share the skating loop at Mathew’s Park is not quite ready yet, yet staff will keep residents to speed on its opening.

Report any problems with the rinks by calling 3-1-1.

