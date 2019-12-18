The Resource Municipalities Coalition welcomes a new member

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Resource Municipalities Coalition has welcomed a new member, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

According to the Coalition, they have been working on behalf of its municipal members throughout the province, to champion responsible resource development as it sustains the provincial economy and improves the quality of life for all British Columbians.

The member municipalities, the District of Mackenzie, District of Tumbler Ridge, District of Taylor and the City of Fort St John, have built the Resource Municipalities Coalition to work collaboratively on relevant shared concerns that impact communities throughout the province.

“The Northern Rockies is looking forward to adding our voice to that of the other resource- based local governments in the Coalition. We share common goals that include responsible resource development and collaboration with First Nations to build sustainable communities.” Mayor Gary Foster

Mayor Ackerman of Fort St John noted “Living and working together in the north just makes sense and builds a stronger voice for our residents. I am very pleased to welcome the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality to the Coalition.”

“It will be great to work with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. NRRM’s Council and staff have a tremendous ideas and experience that will assist all of our communities to achieve our collective goal of being sustainable resource communities. All our residents will benefit from their membership in the Resource Municipalities Coalition. Welcome!” Mayor Fraser, District of Taylor.

Mayor Atkinson of the District of Mackenzie, “I welcome the addition of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality to the Resource Municipalities Coalition. The coalition has provided the District of Mackenzie with unwavering support and a stronger voice in matters of concern to our municipality. With the addition of NRRM, the expertise and passion of our group continues to grow.”

Mayor Bertrand of the District of Tumbler Ridge noted, “It is great to see Northern Rockies Regional Municipalities join the Resource Municipalities Coalition, their addition helps to strengthen our voice on similar challenges. We are stronger together!”

The Coalition shares, the addition of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality works to strengthen the voice of resource communities with both the provincial and federal governments. By promoting responsible resource development as it should sustain communities by addressing impacts on ecosystems as well as cumulative impacts to a healthy natural environment and to citizens by ensuring the provision of effective social services that improve quality of life while building a sustainable future.

