News

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign surpasses goal thanks to the generosity of the community.

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

TC Energy to sell a 65 per cent equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

CALGARY — The company behind the $6.2-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia says it's made a deal to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign surpasses goal thanks to the generosity of the community.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year the goal for the Red Kettle Campaign was set at...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year the goal for the Red Kettle Campaign was set at $75,000 and with the generosity of the community the Campaign raised $100,146.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope, shares that this was a very successful year for the Red Kettle Campaign and he attributes it to the community awareness.

Eggies shares, the only way there is a Food Bank in Fort St John is through donated dollars.

- Advertisement -

“We are very happy how this Campaign turned out,” said Eggie, this will make the difference to ensure those in the Community that require food assistance will be able to receive this help.

Previous articleHuskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year
Next articleTC Energy to sell a 65 per cent equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

More Articles Like This

TC Energy to sell a 65 per cent equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The company behind the $6.2-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia says it's made a deal to sell a 65 per cent...
Read more

Premier’s statement on Christmas Day

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Christmas Day: "On Dec. 25, Christians around...
Read more

New Year’s Eve at the Legion

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion presents Newfoundland's Dave McHugh to celebrate New Year's Eve in...
Read more

New Year’s Eve at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre with the FSJ Literacy Society

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting an evening of entertainment and celebration to ring in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv