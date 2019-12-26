The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign surpasses goal thanks to the generosity of the community.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year the goal for the Red Kettle Campaign was set at $75,000 and with the generosity of the community the Campaign raised $100,146.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope, shares that this was a very successful year for the Red Kettle Campaign and he attributes it to the community awareness.

Eggies shares, the only way there is a Food Bank in Fort St John is through donated dollars.

“We are very happy how this Campaign turned out,” said Eggie, this will make the difference to ensure those in the Community that require food assistance will be able to receive this help.