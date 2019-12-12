News

The staff of the City of Fort St. John prepare outdoor skating surfaces

By Tracy Teves

The staff of the City of Fort St. John prepare outdoor skating surfaces

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City staff have been preparing the outdoor skating surfaces for the winter...
Derailed train in Saskatchewan released 1.5 million litres of oil: TSB

LANIGAN, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says Monday's fiery Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment in Saskatchewan involved the...
Conservatives call for an emergency debate on forestry jobs crisis

OTTAWA, O.N. - Conservatives are requesting an emergency debate in Parliament on the jobs crisis affecting forestry workers in...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City staff have been preparing the outdoor skating surfaces for the winter skating season.

As the city of Fort St. John is a winter city, popular activities for residents are using the Kin Park Outdoor Rink and Mathews Park Skating Loop.

Staff posted to the City’s FB Page they know residents are getting excited about outdoor skating and so are they.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator for the city of Fort St. John shares, crews are hard at work preparing the outdoor rinks. We have no timeline for them to be ready but hope it won’t be too long.

City staff express they will advise when the surfaces are ready to use.

