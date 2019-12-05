Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the Operation Christmas Child warehouse in Calgary to help inspect gift-filled shoeboxes.

Prespatou resident Verna Wiebe, Fort St. John’s Eva Wiebe and Charlie Lake resident Sharon Fehr went to Calgary to help process shoeboxes before they are sent to children in Central America and West Africa.

It’s the third year Wiebe has volunteered with Operation Christmas Child and she persuaded Fehr and Wiebe to come along. “I’ve wanted to do this for years,” said Fehr, who’s a veteran shoebox packer. “I love to see the videos showing the smiling children receiving their boxes.”

In 2017, 76,704 shoeboxes were packed in British Columbia, 615,120 shoeboxes were packed in Canada and 11,012,840 shoeboxes worldwide.

To date, since it’s beginning in 1993, over 167 million Shoeboxes have been delivered to children hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease and famine.