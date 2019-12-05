News

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the Operation Christmas Child warehouse in Calgary to help inspect gift-filled shoeboxes.

Prespatou resident Verna Wiebe, Fort St. John’s Eva Wiebe and Charlie Lake resident Sharon Fehr went to Calgary to help process shoeboxes before they are sent to children in Central America and West Africa.

It’s the third year Wiebe has volunteered with Operation Christmas Child and she persuaded Fehr and Wiebe to come along. “I’ve wanted to do this for years,” said Fehr, who’s a veteran shoebox packer. “I love to see the videos showing the smiling children receiving their boxes.”

- Advertisement -

In 2017, 76,704 shoeboxes were packed in British Columbia, 615,120 shoeboxes were packed in Canada and 11,012,840 shoeboxes worldwide.

To date, since it’s beginning in 1993, over 167 million Shoeboxes have been delivered to children hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease and famine.

Previous articleAgassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

More Articles Like This

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in Dawson Creek in 2017 was...
Read more

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions and support good jobs for...
Read more

Federal regulator approves expanded Kitimat LNG gas export licence

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator says it has approved an application from Chevron Canada for a 40-year licence to export natural...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents 'Arts Stars-Home for Christmas'. Thursday, December...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv