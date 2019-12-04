Tickets for World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game on sale this Thursday at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An exhibition game for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be taking place in Fort St. John on Thursday, December 5, at the North Peace Arena.

Taking part in the exhibition game is Canada West vs Russia.

For anyone who is interested in seeing the action, tickets can be purchased in person at the North Peace Arena starting at 3:00 p.m.

Single tickets for the exhibition game are $25.00 per person.

On top of hosting an exhibition game, one preliminary game will also be played in Fort St. John on December 11 which will feature Canada East vs Team USA.

The Canada West vs Russia exhibition game is taking place Thursday, December 5, at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.