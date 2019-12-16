Toys for Tickets Campaign end date soon approaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toys for Tickets Campaign end date is Thursday, December 19th, 2019.

The Toys for Tickets program runs from December 2nd to December 19th, 2019 at noon. Parking meter violation tickets received since September 1, 2019, can be brought to City Hall and paid for by donating a new, unwrapped toy, gift card, or cash donation in lieu of the cash value of the ticket.

Donations collected are given to the Salvation Army to support local families. The Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Campaign has identified toys appropriate for kids 8-17 years as their biggest need during the holiday season.

“It’s the season for giving. This program gives residents an opportunity to give back to our community and spread some holiday cheer,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

