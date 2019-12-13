Sports

Trackers host and win at 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday

By Scott Brooks

Investigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP Investigators are seeking victims of an alleged sexual offender.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host to their 4th...
Watson back in the Winners’ Circle at 2019 National Rodeo Finals

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner's Circle...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host to their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday, December 13.

For this game, the Trackers were host to the Grande Prairie Storm.

Students from North Peace Secondary School and the Energetic Learning Campus, along with students from local elementary schools, came out to watch the game at the North Peace Arena and cheer on the Trackers.

The cheering from the students served the Trackers very well as they went on to win the game 5-1 over Grande Prairie.

Admission to the game was by donation of a non-perishable food item, with all donations going to the Fort St. John Salvation Army Foodbank.

Up next, the Trackers are home this Sunday, December 15, as they take on the Peace River Royals. Puck drop is 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

