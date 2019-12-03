Trans Mountain marks the start of pipeline construction

ACHESON, A.B. – Trans Mountain marked the start of the construction of its expansion pipeline on Tuesday, December 3, in Acheson, Alberta.

On hand for the start of the construction phase were ministers from the Government of Canada, Government of Alberta, and President and CEO of Trans Mountain, Ian Anderson.

Anderson says getting shovels in the ground in Alberta and kicking off pipeline construction is a pivotal moment for Trans Mountain adding that the pipeline has been designed with innovative measures to mitigate risks.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, says this project will support workers and will keep Canada’s energy sector strong for years to come.

Tuesday’s event kicked off pipeline construction in Greater Edmonton, known as Spread 1, which includes approximately 50 kilometres of pipeline running from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal in Sherwood Park to Acheson.

Trans Mountain officially re-started construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project on August 22, 2019, with work underway at the Westridge Marine Terminal, Burnaby Terminal and at pump stations in Alberta.