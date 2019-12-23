Transport Canada clears Santa for Christmas Eve take-off

OTTAWA, O.N. – Transport Canada has announced that the Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, has cleared Santa Claus for take-off as he prepares for this year’s round-the-world flight to deliver presents to millions of children.

Once again, Transport Canada says officials have inspected Santa’s sleigh and validated his pilot’s license before he takes off on Christmas Eve.

Inspection of his sleigh included checking over the navigation and safety systems, the harnesses, and the landing gear, along with the inspection of Rudolph’s nose.

It is also to note that Santa took part in a pre-flight briefing to ensure he is well-rested and that there is no ice or snow build-up on the sleigh.

Santa and his reindeer can be tracked throughout his travels by visiting noradsanta.org.

A video of Santa’s clearance can be found on Transport Canada’s YouTube account.