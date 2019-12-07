Two Fort St. John Groups receive grants from the Province

VICTORIA, B.C. – Two Fort St. John groups have received money from Provincial Gaming grants to help provide life-saving emergency and environmental conservation programs.

The Northern Environmental Action Team received $25,500 and North Peace Justice Society $18,000.00. In total $5.6 million will be handed out to 125 organizations across B.C. for public safety programs and $4.6 million for environmental programs.

“We support programs that make our communities safer and empower people to protect and preserve British Columbia’s natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We are pleased to fund not-for-profit organizations in this important work, including strengthening volunteer fire departments and enhancing community conservation efforts to protect our environment.”

Through public safety programs, non-profit organizations provide emergency and life-saving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice for people throughout the province.