Two suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – Alberta Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit have arrested two suspects in connection with drug trafficking.

On December 13, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, supported by the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant on a residential property in Grimshaw, Alberta, following a lengthy investigation into regional drug trafficking.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 97 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, over $6,000 in Canadian currency, as well as multiple firearms. As a result of the investigation, Randall Lloyd Fischer and Brett Ryland Thibault, both residents of Grimshaw, Alberta, have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

Unsafe storage of a firearm (3 counts)

Randall Fischer stands additionally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Both accused have been granted release following a judicial interim release hearing and are scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday, January 13, 2020, in relation to these matters.

This matter remains under investigation at this time. Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS.com, or by using the “p3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.