Unemployment rate in Northeast BC sees slight decrease during November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of November has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for November has slightly dropped to 6 percent from 6.2 percent in October.

While the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw a decrease of 200 to 39,000 when compared to October’s number of 39,200.

Last year, in November 2018, the Northeast’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate fell slightly from 4.9 percent in October to 4.8 in November, still well above the unemployment rate for October 2018 of 4 percent.

When it comes to heading into the new year, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says the Province is steadfast in its commitment to building an economy that works for everyone by investing in people.