Unforgettable Memories makes a significant donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

By Tracy Teves

Alberta premier opens war room to promote ‘truth’ about energy industry

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has officially opened what he has called a war room to fight what...
The Community Development Institute makes a presentation to City Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute (CDI) made a presentation to Council on the...
Additional public meeting for school catchment area boundaries this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding an additional public meeting, this Thursday,...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the past eight years Unforgettable Memories Foto Source has been hosting annual photos with Santa Claus and all proceeds going to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

This year $9,150.00 was raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Niki Hedges, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation expressed thanks to the Christmas theme decorators and the bakers of the gingerbread cookies, she then included, and of course, Mr. & Mrs. Santa who also made special Christmas party appearances and donated the proceeds to the Foundation.

Hedges recognizes Lynnette Cordonier and the many others that have a passion for making the annual event a success.

Since 2012 a grand total of $46,167.00 has been raised by this annual event going to support the hospital.

