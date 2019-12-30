Sports

Walk/Swim Challenge returns to Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s Walk/Swim Challenge returns to the Pomeroy Sport Centre and North Peace Leisure Pool on January 2, 2020.

Participants in this Challenge can track their laps and record their distances while taking a journey throughout the communities that hosted the B.C. Winter Games.

This Challenge is open to everyone and will end before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games are hosted here in Fort St. John.

Participants who reach the benchmark goal will be entered to win a Fitbit and other prizes.

To sign up and for more information, you can call the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592.

