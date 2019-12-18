Walmart teams up with the Salvation Army by matching in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army is raising awareness about the upcoming annual WalmartFill the Kettle Day to encourage Canadians to give generously this Christmas.

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Walmart Canada has chosen the Fort St. John location to be apart of matched donations. Donations made by individuals to the Salvation Army Christmas kettle in the Walmart location can match up to a maximum of $100,000.

With one in seven Canadians struggling to make ends meet, the Salvation Army relies on this fundraising campaign to help feed, clothe, shelter and empower those in need.

- Advertisement -

“Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have donated more than $29 million to the Salvation Army through our Christmas Kettle Campaign,” says Cameron Eggie, Executive Director. “We are truly grateful to Walmart Canada for their generous support and longstanding partnership.”

Donations to the 2019 Christmas Campaign can also be made online at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), or via mail to The Salvation Army, 10116 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y6.

Volunteers are still needed to man kettles and if you have the time, call – 250.261.1933

Currently, the Fort St. John Kettle Fundraising efforts are at $66,800 of the $75,000 goal.

“The Christmas kettle is a symbol of help and hope for those in need and a direct way for people to make a meaningful impact in their community,” says Eggie. “As people are out shopping in these final days before Christmas, we invite them to make a donation at a Christmas kettle, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or online at SalvationArmy.ca. Choosing Fort St. John specifically.

“We are proud to be a long-time partner of The Salvation Army because we know their work makes a big difference for many people in communities from coast-to-coast,” says Susan Muigai, Executive Vice President of People and Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada. “Walmart’s support, along with the generosity of our customers, will make a difference towards helping the Salvation Army reach this year’s fundraising goal.”