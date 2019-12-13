Sports

Watson back in the Winners’ Circle at 2019 National Rodeo Finals

By Scott Brooks

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner's Circle...
Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit lays weapons charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit has charged a man with numerous offences following...
South Peace Art Society to receive funding to upgrade accessibility at Dawson Creek Art Gallery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Province has issued capital funding from the Community Gaming Grants program to...
Scott Brooks

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner’s Circle on Thursday, December 12, after finishing in first place in the eighth go-round of the saddle bronc event at the 2019 National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas with a score of 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior.

Prior to the eighth go-round, on Wednesday, Watson managed to place third in the seventh round of saddle bronc with a score of 87.5.

Watson has been competing at the National Finals Rodeo all week and has now been able to earn a total of $83,615 for his outstanding performance.

Canadian bronc riders have now won four straight go-rounds in Las Vegas this week.

The National Finals Rodeo wraps up this Saturday, December 14, in Las Vegas.

