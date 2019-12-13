Watson back in the Winners’ Circle at 2019 National Rodeo Finals

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner’s Circle on Thursday, December 12, after finishing in first place in the eighth go-round of the saddle bronc event at the 2019 National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas with a score of 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior.

Prior to the eighth go-round, on Wednesday, Watson managed to place third in the seventh round of saddle bronc with a score of 87.5.

Watson has been competing at the National Finals Rodeo all week and has now been able to earn a total of $83,615 for his outstanding performance.

- Advertisement -

Canadian bronc riders have now won four straight go-rounds in Las Vegas this week.

The National Finals Rodeo wraps up this Saturday, December 14, in Las Vegas.