West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

By Scott Brooks

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

Dawson Creek, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek...
Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars -...
West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the Province expressing their concern in regards to the Section 17 conditional withdrawal application and the lease agreement for Camp Cameron.

The School District is requesting that the Province leaves out the Camp Cameron lands from the Section 17 maps and reiterate the current status as leaseholders with the Province.

West Moberly Chief Roland Wilson finds it concerning that the public thinks if the lands were to be turned over, that the West Moberly would shut the camp down.

Chief Roland says a closure would not be the case as his community sees the value in having the camp and that the only change would be in land ownership.

Roland claims the School District has shown no interest in working with the West Moberly and that he has always been open to conversation with the District regarding the camp and the lease agreement.

The School District says it has renewed a 30-year lease with the Province and will be recognized as leaseholders in any future discussions or negotiations.

