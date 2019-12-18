Sports

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club prepares for the upcoming season

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With winter starting to settle in across the Peace Region, the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is busy preparing for the upcoming skiing season.

According to Eliza Stanford, of the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club, volunteers have been hard at work grooming the tracks at Beatton Provincial Park as they prepare for snowfall.

To groom the track, Stanford says they have equipment that smooths out the surface and are waiting for another few inches of snow to complete the process of getting it packed.

Despite the lack of snow over the past month, Stanford says the ground had a good chance to freeze which makes for a solid base for the track.

The Ski Club is also getting ready as they will be host to cross country skiing, this February, for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

For further updates, you can visit the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club’s website or Facebook page.

