News

Worksafe BC and Resume Writing Workshop

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Worksafe BC and Resume Writing Workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - SUCCESS Fort St John Centre is hosting a free workshop dedicated to...
Read more
Canadian PressAdam Reaburn - 0

Canadian Natural budget rises by $250 million on curtailment ease

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says its 2020 capital budget will be $250 million higher than last year...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – SUCCESS Fort St John Centre is hosting a free workshop dedicated to Worksafe BC and Resume writing.

The workshop will share how Worksafe BC functions and how you can benefit from it. The workshop also shows how to write an up-to-date Resume to help catch the employer’s attention.

There is an opportunity for all questions to be answered.

- Advertisement -

The workshop is on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5:50 pm to 8:00 pm located at the Northern Lights College at 9820 120 Avenue.

If you are unable to attend in person a webinar link can be provided by emailing for the link.

Childcare and transportation options are available and light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required by calling 250.785.5323 EXT. 21

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

Previous articleCanadian Natural budget rises by $250 million on curtailment ease
Next articleChristmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

More Articles Like This

Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas at the Museum for kids.
Read more

Canadian Natural budget rises by $250 million on curtailment ease

Canadian Press Adam Reaburn - 0
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says its 2020 capital budget will be $250 million higher than last year as it adds about 60...
Read more

Trans Mountain marks the start of pipeline construction

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
ACHESON, A.B. - Trans Mountain marked the start of the construction of its expansion pipeline on Tuesday, December 3, in Acheson, Alberta.
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv