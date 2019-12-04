Worksafe BC and Resume Writing Workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – SUCCESS Fort St John Centre is hosting a free workshop dedicated to Worksafe BC and Resume writing.

The workshop will share how Worksafe BC functions and how you can benefit from it. The workshop also shows how to write an up-to-date Resume to help catch the employer’s attention.

There is an opportunity for all questions to be answered.

The workshop is on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5:50 pm to 8:00 pm located at the Northern Lights College at 9820 120 Avenue.

If you are unable to attend in person a webinar link can be provided by emailing for the link.

Childcare and transportation options are available and light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required by calling 250.785.5323 EXT. 21

