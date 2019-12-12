Sports

World Junior A Hockey Challenge preliminaries continued Wednesday night

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – More World Junior A Hockey Challenge preliminary action took place last night, Wednesday, December 11, in both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

At the North Peace Arena, Canada East took on Team USA.

Before the game began, a ceremonial puck drop took place at centre ice with Director of Electoral Area ‘B’ of the Peace River Regional District, Karen Goodings, and Pimm’s Production Atom Flyers player, Draydon Lowes, dropping the pucks.

In this game, the United States would dominate the majority of the game, eventually winning 7-3 over Canada East.

While Canada East was taking on the United States, Canada West was facing Russia at the Encana Events Centre.

The game remained scoreless all throughout regulation and even into overtime.

Eventually, Canada West would score in a shootout with a win of 1-0 over Russia.

Up next, Canada West will be taking on the Czech Republic tonight, Thursday, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge continues until Sunday, December 15, at the Encana Events Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Encana Event Centre’s website.

