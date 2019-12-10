News

Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference seeks Sponsors and Speakers

By Tracy Teves

Baldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Baldonnel Elementary School is holding a silent auction for a 10' x...
Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last...
NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are...
Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference is seeking Sponsors and Speakers for its event taking place in Fort St. John.

The Youth Advisory Council (Y.A.C) is collaborating with BC Student Voice, North Peace Secondary School Student Council and Girls Can Talk Society.

The Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference is a free event for students planned for Thursday, February 27th, 2020. With the help of the Northern Lights College, Fort St. John Campus offering space for the event.

Urban Systems Foundation will be bringing its ‘Growing Our Own’ Program to the conference.

Students from YAC presented to Council on Monday, December 9th, 2019 as they are in need of Sponsors and Speakers for the event.

After the presentation, Mayor Lori Ackerman expressed this is a remarkable opportunity and that she appreciates it a lot.

If you would like to offer your time or sponsorship to the event, email; communitydevelopement@fortstjohn.ca

