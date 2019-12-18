NewsRegional

Yukon RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing woman

By Scott Brooks

WHITEHORSE, Y.T. - Yukon RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating 46-year-old Sheila May Jerome.
Scott Brooks

WHITEHORSE, Y.T. – Yukon RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Sheila May Jerome.

According to RCMP, Jerome was last seen in Whitehorse at the 98 Hotel on December 2 or 3.

Police believe she could have travelled to Fort Nelson, Grande Prairie or Edmonton.

Jerome is described as:

  • Indigenous woman;
  • 5’6″ tall;
  • Short brown hair;
  • Brown eyes;
  • Alias: Sheila Bishop

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sheila May Jerome, you are being asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

