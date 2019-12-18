Yukon RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing woman

WHITEHORSE, Y.T. – Yukon RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Sheila May Jerome.
According to RCMP, Jerome was last seen in Whitehorse at the 98 Hotel on December 2 or 3.
Police believe she could have travelled to Fort Nelson, Grande Prairie or Edmonton.
Jerome is described as:
- Indigenous woman;
- 5’6″ tall;
- Short brown hair;
- Brown eyes;
- Alias: Sheila Bishop
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sheila May Jerome, you are being asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.