17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum this week in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The 17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum is taking place this week in Prince George.

From January 28 to the 30, organizers say more than 1,200 First Nations, Non-Governmental Organizations, community, government and business leaders are expected to attend the Forum.

This year’s Forum will feature a line up of high-calibre speakers which will include many leaders such as Premier John Horgan and Regional Chief Terry Teegee, of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

Along with speakers, the Forum will also feature a 74-booth trade show which will showcase the latest in technology relating to the Natural Resource sector.

The 17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum takes place January 28 to the 30, at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

For more information, you can visit bcnaturalresourcesforum.com.