2020 Peace Country Congress

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 22nd Annual Peace Country Congress is being hosted by Peace Country Beef Congress and the Encana Events Centre.

The Peace Country Beef Congress is at the Lakota Agriplex and Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek for a Trade Show.

Starting today, Friday, January 10th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. You can view cattle inside in the barn, check out the trade show or take part in 4-H on Friday.

- Advertisement -

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE