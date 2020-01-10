News

2020 Peace Country Congress

By Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The 22nd Annual Peace Country Congress is being hosted by  Peace Country Beef Congress and...
City Council talks 2020 Budget at next Committee of the Whole meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council will be discussing the 2020 Budget at the first Committee of the...
Snowfall warning issued for Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass. A weather system...
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 22nd Annual Peace Country Congress is being hosted by  Peace Country Beef Congress and the Encana Events Centre.

The Peace Country Beef Congress is at the Lakota Agriplex and Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek for a Trade Show.

Starting today, Friday, January 10th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. You can view cattle inside in the barn, check out the trade show or take part in 4-H on Friday.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

