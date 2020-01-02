A happy new year ahead for 13 puppies adopted from the SPCA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It will be a happy new year for 13 puppies that were surrendered to the North Peace SPCA and have since been adopted.

After an aspiring breeder was not able to provide 13 Saint Bernard/Great Pyrenees puppies with proper food and shelter, the owner reached out to the North Peace SPCA for help and surrendered the puppies.

Nine female puppies and four males came from three different litters and ranged in age from four to six months old.

The branch staff had to bath each puppy several times, assessed their condition and provided medication to those in need. The puppies did not show any signs of being stressed in their kennels such as whining or chewing on the bars, shared the SPCA.

According to the SPCA, there were older pups living in a small dirt pen and the younger ones were confined to a horse trailer on the property.

“All the puppies inside the horse trailer had been living in feces that were five inches thick and had mild urine scalding on their paws,” says SPCA North Peace Branch manager Candace Buchamer. “Most of the pups had minor bite wounds on their faces and were frightened of the larger dogs barking at them.”

Staff share they were able to get each puppy into their kennels at the branch with lots of treats and praise. “They were very playful, energetic and only slightly submissive during handling,” says Buchamer.

The puppies had never worn a collar, had little interaction with people and only a few had been partially leash-trained, shares the SPCA.

Through the Drive for Lives program, the majority of the puppies were transferred to other SPCA branches in the Province such as Vancouver, Abbotsford, Burnaby, North Cariboo and Quesnel to increase their chances of being adopted, with four puppies remaining in the North Peace.

All 13 puppies found guardians who have committed to working with the puppies and enjoying their personalities.

