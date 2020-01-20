AER lays charges against three energy companies for releasing hydrogen sulphide

CALGARY, A.B. – The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against three energy companies for operations that have impacted human health.

According to the Energy Regulator, charges have been laid against Tourmaline, Topaz, and CWC Energy Services for a release of hydrogen sulphide that is said to have impacted human health.

The Energy Regulator says five charges have been laid against both Tourmaline and Topaz, while three charges have been laid against CWC Energy Services.

The charges, which fall under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and Oil and Gas Conservation Act, are related to a hydrogen sulphide release near Spirit River on February 25, 2018.

The first court appearance for Tourmaline, Topaz, and CWC will be on February 19 in Grande Prairie.