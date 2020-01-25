Home News Alaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

Alaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed due to a collision near Shepherd’s Inn.

Crews from the Ministry of Transportation along with emergency crews are on route to the collision.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email news@moosefm.ca

