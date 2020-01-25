Alaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed due to a collision near Shepherd’s Inn.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of closure due to vehicle incident north of #FortStJohn at Shepard's Inn Frontage. Crews en route. — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) January 25, 2020

Crews from the Ministry of Transportation along with emergency crews are on route to the collision.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email news@moosefm.ca