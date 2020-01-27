Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta’s premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Jason Kenney says there is no reason to delay the go-ahead of the $20.6-billion project near Wood Buffalo National Park in northeastern Alberta.

A federal-provincial review last summer determined Frontier would be in the public interest, even though it would be likely to harm the environment and Indigenous people.

- Advertisement -

Kenney says the government has to stop listening to a handful of Aboriginal leaders when the majority of them are in favour.

He says reconciliation should mean saying “yes” to economic development for First Nations people.

Kenney says his government will provide Indigenous communities with up to $250 million to invest in major resource projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northeastern British Columbia.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleLocal swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns
Next articleCoastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

More Articles Like This

Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline dispute. According to Pfeiffer, his company...
Read more

17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum this week in Prince George

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The 17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum is taking place this week in Prince George. From January 28 to the 30,...
Read more

Former MP Nathan Cullen appointed B.C. liaison in pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has appointed former New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen as a provincial liaison with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in an LNG pipeline...
Read more

Premier appoints provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has announced the appointment of a provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs. According to the Premier,  Nathan Cullen has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv