Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet’s decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take into consideration what the province is doing to help Canada meet its climate goals.

Wilkinson stressed that cabinet has not yet decided whether to green light the proposed $20 billion Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

But he says any decision on new projects considers how they fit with Canada’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and provincial efforts to help.

- Advertisement -

Wilkinson notes Alberta is still fighting Ottawa’s federal carbon price in court.

The federal government was clear in 2016 that when it approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, it did so knowing Alberta was imposing a cap on total oilsands emissions and was about to launch a province-wide carbon tax.

When Jason Kenney became Alberta premier last year, he kept the emissions cap but immediately scrapped the carbon tax and sued the federal government when it stepped in to impose the federal version in its place.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleCouncil supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance
Next articleSchool District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

More Articles Like This

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a geothermal energy project. According to the...
Read more

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for elementary schools in Fort St....
Read more

Council supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin brought forward at Council to support a resolution by the First Nations LNG Alliance (FNLNGA) in...
Read more

LNG facility given approval to operate near Fort Nelson

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has granted permission to GasNorth Energy Ltd. to proceed with the installation of a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv