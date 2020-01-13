News

An evening with Rex Murphy at the North Peace Cultural Centre

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

N.B. natural gas producer’s shares rise on management switch, funding plan

CALGARY — Shares in Halifax-based natural gas producer Corridor Resources Inc. jumped by as much as 50 per cent on...
Read more
OpinionBob Zimmer - 0

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Remove Bill C-69

“Indigenous communities are on the verge of a major economic breakthrough, one that finally allows Indigenous people to share...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rex Murphy, CBC and National Post commentator will be at the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) for an evening of insight and wit with a special focus on the energy sector, the construction industry and the politics of natural resources.

The NPCC shares, Murphy is known from coast to coast for his acerbic wit and wry humour on the topics of the day which will keep audiences laughing and nodding.

Rex Murphy is said to have one of Canada’s most distinctive voices of commentary, both for its folksy Newfoundland tone and its typically Canadian flexibility. Like the nation itself, one could argue, Murphy can identify with the dirty hands of hard work and the white collars of policy. As a columnist, in the broadcast and written forms alike, he has made a career out of finding the pulse-points of Canada.

- Advertisement -

This ICBA event is an excellent opportunity to network with leaders of B.C.’s resource industry.

The show is Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 with the doors opening at 6:15 pm and the event starts at 7:30 pm, for approximately 2 hours

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vanessa Neil at vanessa@icba.ca or 604.901.0111.

Advertisement

For tickets to the event, CLICK HERE

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman
Next articleRotary Club announces winners for Mega Lottery at final draw on Saturday

More Articles Like This

Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of November 2019. The number of...
Read more

N.B. natural gas producer’s shares rise on management switch, funding plan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Halifax-based natural gas producer Corridor Resources Inc. jumped by as much as 50 per cent on Monday after it proposed bringing...
Read more

Today is the final day for Christmas Tree Drop Off

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the final day for the annual Christmas tree drop off. Monday, January 13th, 2020, is the last day...
Read more

Rotary Club announces winners for Mega Lottery at final draw on Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their final draw for the 2019/2020 Rotary Mega Lottery at the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv