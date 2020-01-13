An evening with Rex Murphy at the North Peace Cultural Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rex Murphy, CBC and National Post commentator will be at the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) for an evening of insight and wit with a special focus on the energy sector, the construction industry and the politics of natural resources.

The NPCC shares, Murphy is known from coast to coast for his acerbic wit and wry humour on the topics of the day which will keep audiences laughing and nodding.

Rex Murphy is said to have one of Canada’s most distinctive voices of commentary, both for its folksy Newfoundland tone and its typically Canadian flexibility. Like the nation itself, one could argue, Murphy can identify with the dirty hands of hard work and the white collars of policy. As a columnist, in the broadcast and written forms alike, he has made a career out of finding the pulse-points of Canada.

This ICBA event is an excellent opportunity to network with leaders of B.C.’s resource industry.

The show is Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 with the doors opening at 6:15 pm and the event starts at 7:30 pm, for approximately 2 hours

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vanessa Neil at vanessa@icba.ca or 604.901.0111.

For tickets to the event, CLICK HERE