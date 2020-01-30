FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Chocolate Festival returns to the North Peace Cultural Centre this Saturday night.

Proceeds from this sweet fundraiser go to support Let’s Art, Playarts Preschool and to support the arts in many forms shares organizers.

The event starts at 6:00 pm and goes till 9:30 pm on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. There is a live auction for baked goods that begins at 6:45 pm and the opportunity to bid on Silent Auctions.

For the price of a ticket, patrons have the opportunity for an unlimited tasting of numerous deliciously decadent chocolate confections donated by home and commercial bakers and chocolatiers as part of the Chocolate Festival.

There are a limited amount of tickets being sold, Family of four is $45, Adults are $20 and Children under 12 are $10.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To buy tickets; CLICK HERE