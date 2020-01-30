News

Annual Chocolate Festival returns to the North Peace Cultural Centre

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Registration to open this Saturday for Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and the Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Dr. Kearney Cougars girls team goes undefeated at DCSS/MCS Basketball Showcase Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Development commits $1.1 million in support for small businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has announced that it will continue its support of small businesses in Northern...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Chocolate Festival returns to the North Peace Cultural Centre this Saturday night.

Proceeds from this sweet fundraiser go to support Let’s Art, Playarts Preschool and to support the arts in many forms shares organizers.

The event starts at 6:00 pm and goes till 9:30 pm on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. There is a live auction for baked goods that begins at 6:45 pm and the opportunity to bid on Silent Auctions.

- Advertisement -

For the price of a ticket, patrons have the opportunity for an unlimited tasting of numerous deliciously decadent chocolate confections donated by home and commercial bakers and chocolatiers as part of the Chocolate Festival.

There are a limited amount of tickets being sold, Family of four is $45, Adults are $20 and Children under 12 are $10.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

Advertisement

To buy tickets; CLICK HERE

Previous articleGeoscience BC and BC Oil and Gas Commission enter new Agreement
Next articleBC COS signs historic partnership with Halfway River First Nation

More Articles Like This

Northern Development commits $1.1 million in support for small businesses

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has announced that it will continue its support of small businesses in Northern B.C. by committing $1.1 million...
Read more

BC COS signs historic partnership with Halfway River First Nation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has signed a historic partnership with the Halfway River First Nation. According to the COS,...
Read more

Geoscience BC and BC Oil and Gas Commission enter new Agreement

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Geoscience B.C. and the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreement. According to Geoscience B.C., this MOU...
Read more

Oilsands producer Cenovus pledges $50 million to build Indigenous housing

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Indigenous leaders say they hope other companies will follow the lead of Cenovus Energy Inc. after it pledged to give $10 million...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv